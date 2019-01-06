Big UFC Title Fight Rumored For March, Former UFC Champ To Face Ex-Contender, UFC 232

- Want to see the reactions of Joe Rogan and others after the conclusion of the recent UFC 232 title fight between Amanda Nunes and Cris Cyborg? You are in luck, as the cameras for "The Thrill and the Agony" series caught it all.

Nunes scored a knockout of Cyborg, and we get to see Rogan's reaction, along with that of the corner for both fighters. Also, Cyborg offers her thoughts to Nunes inside the Octagon, as does Halle Berry backstage.

- If he is able to obtain his fight license in Nevada this month, UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will defend his title in March against top contender Anthony Smith. The bout, confirmed by UFC president Dana White to TMZ, would headline the UFC 235 event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on March 2.

"Provided that license is granted, Jones will be defending his light heavyweight title against Anthony Smith in a five round main event at the T-Mobile Arena," White said.

Jones claimed the vacant belt with a recent finish of Alexander Gustafsson. That fight, though, was forced to be moved from Las Vegas to Los Angeles after issues with a drug test result for Jones.

Smith has scored three consecutive wins, including victories over former champions Mauricio "Shogun" Rua and Rashad Evans, since moving up to 205 pounds.

- Former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis challenged ex-UFC welterweight title contender Stephen Thompson to a bout recently. "Showtime" believes the decision to move up to 170 pounds is the right one, and it appears as if "Wonderboy" is ready to respond.