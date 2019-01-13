Billy Gunn Talks Upcoming Role In All Elite Wrestling, Comments On AEW Double Or Nothing Rally

After last Tuesday's Double Or Nothing Rally in Jacksonville, Florida, All Elite Wrestling has garnered a lot of attention from press and pro wrestling fans alike. Among the announcements, Chris Jericho signed a three year contract with AEW, PAC, Frankie Kazarian, Scorpio Sky, & Christopher Daniels are among the confirmed performers, and they also announced two upcoming shows, the first being AEW Double Or Nothing, taking place on Saturday, May 25 in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena and a second show, yet to be dated, being held in Jacksonville, Florida. They plan to donate a large portion of the Jacksonville show's proceeds to victims of gun violence.

Former WWE superstar, Billy Gunn was a guest on Busted Open Radio to discuss his current position with All Elite Wrestling, as it was announced that he signed on as a producer for their show. Gunn explained that AEW is brand new territory and they're still making decisions regarding who else will be producing. Gunn also mentioned that he's open minded to working as a talent.

"I don't know a lot of what's going on," Gunn admitted. "I know I'm the only producer that they have right now, so my role as of right now is just - agent. I might work a little bit also, I might be talent too, which is okay with me. I mean, I work everywhere else, I might as well work for the company that I work for. I wish I could answer that. I really don't know, because like I said, this literally just happened this week, so we're still in a process of trying to get things together, so as soon as I know more, then I'll be able to speak on that a little bit more."

Gunn was in attendance at the Double Or Nothing Rally on Tuesday, and he spoke in-depth about the excitement radiating through the crowd of people during the rally. Gunn enjoyed the moments he had with his youngest son, Austin, as he helped him understand the gravity of the event.

"It was exciting because, Austin, my youngest son, was with me and he was sitting there," Gunn explained. "And I'm not really so much watching the stage, I'm watching the people and how excited, and how much they were paying attention, and how much they were in to what was going on. And I was literally was just smiling the entire time and just going, 'This is gonna be awesome. This is going to be a lot of fun. This is why I got in the business in the first place.' And it was just exciting, one, to sit there with Austin and share what's going on, because he's in the business, actually.

"And it's cool to tell him, of course being my son, he's been in this business forever, his whole life, but its fun to tell him, to let understand, and point out certain things that I wouldn't normally get to do is understating what's going on. The gravity of what's happening. This startup company that's going to be great. And to see the people, and everybody around, and everybody backstage was awesome. Everybody's just super excited about this, which they should be."

