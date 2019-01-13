Birthday Bash And Match Set For WWE SmackDown, Special Look At Women's Triple Threat, Braun Strowman

- WWE posted this up-close and intense footage from last week's SmackDown main event, which saw Becky Lynch defeat Carmella and Charlotte Flair to earn a Royal Rumble title shot from SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans if Braun Strowman can finally defeat WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble. As of this writing, 65% voted, "Yes, The Beast will get these hands!" The rest went with, "No, not with that injured elbow."

- WWE has announced that The Miz will host "The Best Birthday Bash In the World" for Shane McMahon on Tuesday's SmackDown from Birmingham, Alabama. They also announced Sonya Deville vs. Carmella. As noted, Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas was previously announced. Below is The Miz's tweet announcing the segment for Shane, who will turn 49 on Tuesday: