Booker T Says Pro Wrestling Might Be "The Hottest That It's Ever Been"

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T was a guest on Busted Open Radio. Among the topics discussed, Booker reflected on how much the independent wrestling scene has progressed, even claiming that it's perhaps the hottest it's ever been.

Booker has recently been investing in to his own independent wrestling school, Reality of Wrestling, where he actually wrestled against the ROW Heavyweight Champion, Rex Andrews in a one-on-one match this past Saturday at ROW The Last Stand. Booker recognizes that with a promotion of his own, along with the newly formed All Elite Wrestling, established promotions like Ring of Honor, New Japan, and Impact Wrestling, and other organizations that stay just beneath the mainstream radar, professional wrestling has an abundance of opportunities right now.

"It's rich right now, I mean the independent world is rich," Booker explained. "Oversees the money is good right now, small businesses, like myself, are flourishing because we've got social media and we can actually stream our stuff online without actually having to go and pay some big network and stuff like that. So the wrestling business right now is at its hottest that it's perhaps ever been, not just in two decades, perhaps it's ever been."

Booker would go on to compare it to the days when WCW, WWE, and ECW were in a heated competition for ratings, saying that now-a-days, things like wrestling cons and the independent wrestling scene have taken it further than the days of the Monday night wars. Booker would also add how wrestlers no longer need to be involved with WWE to maintain financial stability.

"Even in the WCW, WWE, ECW wars," Booker added. "Literally, from the independent scene on up, it could be the hottest it's ever been with the wrestle cons and stuff like that going on. It's huge right now. Guys don't need to be in the WWE to make a living anymore. That's saying something."

