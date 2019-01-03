Wrestling Inc.

Brandi Rhodes On Being The Chief Brand Officer For AEW

By Marc Middleton | January 03, 2019
Brandi Rhodes On Being The Chief Brand Officer For AEW

As noted earlier, All Elite Wrestling revealed in a new press release for their "Double Or Nothing" rally that Brandi Rhodes, wife of Cody Rhodes, will be the Chief Brand Officer for the promotion.

Brandi took to Twitter today and commented on her role with the company. She wrote, "I've dreamt of a life where I could marry my passions, combining my academic past with my entertainment future. I'm so excited to have been named Chief Brand Officer of AEW, and thrilled to continue to entertain inside and around the ring. 2019 is going to be amazing. #AEW"

