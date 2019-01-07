Braun Strowman Has Bone To Pick With Brock Lesnar & Paul Heyman, WWE Names New Executive, RAW

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's loaded WWE RAW from Orlando in this new video.

- WWE issued the following today:

STAMFORD, Conn., January 7, 2019 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced the appointment of Sarah Cummins as Senior Vice President, Consumer Products. Cummins will be responsible for overseeing the implementation of WWE's global consumer products business, including licensing, e-commerce, venue sales, home entertainment and publishing. She will report directly to WWE Chief Marketing & Communications Officer Brian Flinn.

Cummins brings more than 25 years of marketing, licensing, media and business development experience to WWE. Prior to joining WWE, Cummins was Head of Business Development & Strategic Partnerships at New York Road Runners, Inc., where she led the organization's sponsorship, media distribution and licensing efforts. She also spent more than 15 years at the United States Tennis Association (USTA), most recently as Managing Director, where she oversaw retail development and operations for the US Open Tennis Championships.

Additionally, Cummins was Vice President, Licensing & Custom Sales at Vineyard Vines where she managed more than 250 collegiate, NFL, MLB and NHL licenses, and delivered the company's first worldwide sponsorship, licensing and retail rights with the Kentucky Derby. She also has experience working with luxury brands as founder of Cashmere Ventures, a boutique agency.

Cummins was named a 2017 "Game Changer" by SportsBusiness Journal. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree, cum laude, from Boston College.

WWE is a $1 billion global brand at retail annually and its worldwide licensing program builds partnerships with companies around the world to create products featuring the company's marks and logos, copyrighted works and characters in diverse categories, including: toys, video games, apparel, housewares, collectibles, sporting goods, books and more.