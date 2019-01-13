Braun Strowman Posts Roman Reigns Photo, The Miz Games With Samoa Joe, WWE - Instagram Gallery

- Above, The Miz goes up against Samoa Joe in a qualifying match for The UpUpDownDown Championship Tournament. The two would face off in Dragon Ball FighterZ, each Superstar would pick up a win, but Joe would get a decisive victory to knock Miz out of the tournament.

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included: Sasha Banks (with Bayley), Kairi Sane (with AJ Styles), Dakota Kai, and Mandy Rose.

- On his Instagram, Braun Strowman posted a photo from one of his matches against Roman Reigns. It looks like Reigns is going for a superman punch, but the timing of it made it look like Strowman is holding Reigns up. Strowman wrote in the caption, "dirty dancing." As noted, Reigns is out of action while he continues to battle leukemia while Strowman is nearing his return to the ring (elbow injury) as he'll face WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble on January 27.