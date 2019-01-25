Brock Lesnar's Replica Belt (Photo), WWE Uncaged Track Listing, Johnny Gargano Vs Andrade Full Match

- Ahead of NXT takeOver: Phoenix and the Royal Rumble this weekend, WWE has posted the above video of last January's NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia event, featuring Johnny Gargano v. Andrade "Cien" Almas. Following interference from Zelina Vega and Candice LeRae, Almas was able to secure the victory. Tommaso Ciampa made his return to NXT after the bout, attacking Gargano.

Gargano is scheduled to face Ricochet for the NXT North American Title at TakeOver while Almas will be in the Royal Rumble match for the second year in a row.

- WWE released WWE: Uncaged VII today, the latest installment in a series of previously unreleased music by former music director Jim Johnston. It is available on all digital music platforms. Below is the track listing:

1. Dangerous (Stone Cold Steve Austin)

2. St. Valentine's Day Massacre Theme (1999)

3. About to Get Raw (2009) [Shaquille O'Neal]

4. Beware the Bull (1991) [Tito Santana]

5. Mount Up (1991) [The Mountie]

6. Blu Brothers (1995)

7. Lives are Going to Change (1995) [Waylon Mercy]

8. Boggo Road (2003) [Nathan Jones]

9. Pirate (1995) [Jean-Pierre Lafitte]

10. Get Rowdy (K-Kwik & Road Dogg)

11. Brawl for All (Event Theme)

12. Problem Solver (Christian)

13. Super Romanio (Roman Reigns TLC Promo)

You can purchase the album on iTunes at this link.

- As we previously reported, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey wore replica title belts on RAW this past Monday night. Below is a photo comparing Brock's regular title belt with the replica worn on RAW this past Monday. The notable difference is the sideplates.

James Maxwell contributed to this article.