Brock Lesnar Trains With Collegiate Wrestler (Videos), Sheamus - John Cena Episode Part 2, WWE Stock

- As seen above, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Sheamus has released part 2 of his Celtic Warrior Workouts episode with John Cena. Part 2 of the John Cena Brave Change Workout features snatching and squatting.

- WWE stock was up 0.43% today, closing at $81.51 per share. Today's high was $82.90 and the low was $80.97.

- The University of Minnesota Golden Gophers wrestling team tweeted these new clips of WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar training with Gable Steveson.

We noted before how Paul Heyman recently predicted a future bidding war between UFC and WWE over Steveson, a top-ranked collegiate wrestler. Steveson and his brother met Heyman and Lesnar while backstage at the WWE live event from the Target Center in Minneapolis this past March.