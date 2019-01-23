Buddy Murphy Talks Relationship With Alexa Bliss While Having Opposite Schedules

WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy was a guest on Lillian Garcia's Chasing Glory podcast earlier this week, and it wasn't long until the discussion shifted to his relationship with fiancé and fellow WWE superstar, Alexa Bliss. Murphy reflected fondly on their past together in NXT as a trio with fellow teammate, Wesley Blake. Even still, Murphy is grateful that Bliss moved on to the main roster and became a featured performer so she could accomplish such feats as being a five-time, former WWE Women's Champion.

"[Blake's] doing his thing, but it's funny how it all happens," Murphy said. "It's not a line where you take your number and you wait until your number [is called], you kinda have to figure out your way through the maze, in a way. And I've told him this. I've told several people this, it's kinda like my little formula to it. But going back to the tag team, we had something really good with the three of us, and then she left, and then me and Blake lost the titles, and then from there, we just became those guys that make everyone else look really good.

"Lex, in a way - I'm not gonna say we were holding her down, but look what she's doing now," Murphy continued. "Like, we helped her get there but I'm glad she didn't stay with us, because then we would of [held her down]. Her talent would have gone it through anyway. Everything happens for a reason. She's killing it, I've got so much of her merch."

Bliss appeared in her weekly talk show segment this past Monday and also announced that her in-ring return will take place in the Women's Royal Rumble match on Sunday. At the same event, Buddy Murphy will defend his Cruiserweight Championship in a fatal-4-way title match at Sunday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view. With such differing routes they tour, it's rare the couple gets to meet in the same destination like they do this Sunday. Despite the strain the distance may cause, Murphy mentioned how he and Bliss benefit one another from a performance standpoint, as she teaches him how to improve on his promos and he teaches her how to improve her skills in the ring.

"Yeah, complete opposite schedules," Murphy confirmed. "But it's one of those things where you just kind of, to me, that's how the cards are being dealt for now. I look at it, well, it's only for now. So I can look at it like that, but, ya know, I support her 110%, I watch her stuff. I send her my promos. She's the one that helped me how to speak, she's taught me heaps. Like, I try to help her in the ring and she helps me with the character stuff."

You can listen to the full interview above. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Chasing Glory with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.