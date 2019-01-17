Charlotte Flair On WWE Molding Her Into A Pro Wrestler Out Of Nothing, Watching Her Matches Back

Charlotte Flair recently spoke with SportBible while at the WWE UK Performance Center launch earlier this month. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

Why she watches her matches back:

"I talked to my dad about this because he never watched his matches back, so I go, 'Well I wonder why it's so beneficial for me' because I kind of take everything he says to heart. But I can still critique every moment in my match, whether it helps me get better or if it's just learning as you go along. I think it's very helpful, especially because the performance centre has all the technology to do that - even with your promos that you can watch back."

WWE possibly running a major pay-per-view in the UK:

"I think so, 100 per cent. [It has to be] the right story, why are we going to the UK - but I definitely see it in the future."

How WWE developmental molded her into a professional wrestler from nothing:

"Truly that's why I am here celebrating today because I am NXT homegrown. I know my dad's Ric Flair but when I showed up at FCW/NXT, I didn't know anything about wrestling - I didn't watch it, I didn't study it, I didn't know the history of it - I just knew I liked my dad and he was a wrestler. If you take a clean slate like me, even though I played division one volleyball, the performance centre molded me. Yes, I had the last name but I wasn't allowed to woo, I wasn't allowed to chop and I couldn't do the figure four. I couldn't do anything like my dad, and I think they were like, 'Wow she's got the it factor, maybe she can carry the name'. They've molded a professional wrestler from nothing is how I look at it."

Source: Sport Bible