Charlotte Flair Talks Becky Lynch Stealing Ric Flair's Catchphrase, Her Match With Ronda Rousey

As seen in the video above, Charlotte Flair took the time for an interview with Planeta Wrestling and among the topics discussed, Flair admitted that the buildup to her match with WWE Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey at WWE Survivor Series 2018 wasn't the way she originally envisioned. Charlotte also mentioned how her long-time friend turned rival, Becky Lynch claims that others are copying her, but from Flair's perspective, Lynch copied WWE Hall of a Famer Ric Flair when she began calling herself, "The Man."

As the build to WWE Survivor Series 2018 continued last November, the original match of Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey was forced to change at the last minute - the result of Lynch's severe concussion and broken face suffered after a punch from WWE's Nia Jax. Lynch would select Flair as her replacement for the Survivor Series match, and Rousey vs. Flair arguably exceeded expectations in their first encounter inside the squared circle. Flair explained what her mindset was like as the match drew closer.

"It wasn't the build up or the scenario that I had envisioned when I first found out that I was gonna replace Becky," Charlotte explained. "Ronda has been someone I've looked up to for years now, and tried to model my career after. So when I found this out, I couldn't second guess what was gonna happen. I knew that this is how it was supposed to be. And when I faced her, I wanted to give her my very best, the very best of what it takes to be a WWE superstar because she's new, and I think I did just that."

The rivalry between Flair, Rousey, and Lynch treks on. Rousey made a surprise appearance at last month's WWE TLC PPV, where she toppled over a ladder that Lynch and Flair were climbing as they attempted to retrieve the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship. Rousey's interference allowed WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka the ability to climb the ladder and win her first WWE Women's Championship title.

Flair would mention how unimpressed she is with Lynch's new moniker of, "The Man," quickly pointing out that, "The Man" was her fathers catchphrase first.

"Becky tries to deflect the situation pretending that I'm the one copying her," Flair said. "When in reality, she's the one, like you said, copying my dad's catch phrase!"

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Planeta Wrestling with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.