Chris Jericho Provides Roman Reigns Update, Talks Possibility Of CM Punk And Kenny Omega In AEW

WSVN-TV Entertainment Reporter Chris Van Vlietspoke with Chris Jericho in Ocala, FL. You can check out the full interview in the video above, below are some highlights:

Why he decided to sign with AEW and the length of his contract:

"As the past year progressed, going from New Japan to All In to The Cruise, and kind of seeing how life was on the other side, I realized, like The Young Bucks, like Kenny Omega and these guys, you can make a good living outside the WWE. Then when you have a billionaire getting involved, suddenly you have the biggest offer of my career -- by far -- I couldn't say no. For the next three years, it's AEW. That's where I'm signed, and that's the contract that I have."

Would CM Punk sign with AEW?

"CM Punk's not so much a free agent as he is a retired wrestler, from what I understand. Of course we'd love to have Punk come in there."

The possibility of Kenny Omega going to AEW:

"Once I signed, the last remaining huge free agent is Kenny Omega. Jericho and Omega were the two. Where's he gonna end up? I hope it's with AEW, I really do. I guess we'll find out, because his contract ends very quickly."

Did he ask for Vince's permission before signing with AEW?

"I spoke to Vince before I signed, and he knew it. The words we exchanged were very amicable, and it wasn't like it was a surprise. Business is business. Vince McMahon is my friend; I respect him, I love the guy -- no ill will whatsoever, just the business road took me this way. I would've been crazy not to do it because I might insult somebody. I think the first guy who would agree with that is Vince."

An update on Roman Reign's health:

"He's doing his treatment, and I think things are going really well. I don't really know much about leukemia. I don't know what the endgame is as far as when you're 'cured' -- when it goes into remission, when you can do physical matches or travel or whatever it is. But we talk to him quite a bit. I've got a group text with him in it, and I text him on the side quite a bit. He always seems to be doing pretty well and in good spirits... We love him, and I think it's just a matter of time before he comes back. But more importantly -- that he stays healthy for his family, for sure."