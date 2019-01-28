Chris Jericho Says Brock Lesnar "Needs To Pull Up His Pants And Lose The Gut," Trolls WWE And ROH

Chris Jericho took to Twitter to troll earlier today. In various tweets and responses to other Twitter users, he body shamed Brock Lesnar and then claimed that All Elite Wrestling isn't interested in talents like WWE's Tyler Breeze and Zack Ryder. Jericho went further, stating that he is entertained watching WWE, Ring of Honor, and Impact Wrestling push their "randoms" but AEW is only interested in a very select few stars.

"Hey @wwe, @ringofhonor & @IMPACTWRESTLING ... I love watching you push all your randoms, But just know that we are interested in maybe 6-8 of your talents total. We don't need you! @AEWrestling," Jericho wrote.

As previously mentioned, Jericho would next tweet out insults directed at Brock Lesnar's body, specifically his "gut".

"Intimidation and fear goes a LONG way in our business guys. But let's be honest, @BrockLesnar needs to pull up his pants and lose the gut... the dream is over dude. I don't play by the script... @wwe @AEWrestling."

In response to an individual on Twitter, Jericho claimed that he was not drunk tweeting.

"Ummm not drunk at all..."

Jericho also responded to an individual imploring for WWE superstars Zack Ryder & Tyler Breeze, who haven't been used on WWE TV much lately, to reach out to Jericho for potential work. Jericho's response was a blatant, "Not interested..." You can read the full tweets below:

