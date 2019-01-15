Classic Content Coming To WWE Network, Ric Flair's $495 Super Bowl 53 Party, WWE RAW Top 10

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Memphis.

- WWE Superstars episodes from April 1992 will be added to the WWE Network soon, according to WWE Network News. More than 30 episodes are scheduled to be added to the service on Monday, January 21.

- WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will be hosting a Blitz Tailgate party for Super Bowl 53 on Sunday, February 3 at the Hard Rock Cafe in Atlanta, which is within walking distance to the Mercedes Benz Stadium. Tickets are $495 and include an all-you-can-eat gourmet buffet, premium bar, live entertainment and celebrity guest appearances. The Nature Boy tweeted the following on the party: