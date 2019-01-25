CM Punk Responds To Jack Swagger Criticism About Getting Punched During Camp

As seen in the video above, former WWE Superstar Jack Swagger spoke with MMAFighting.com about his debut MMA fight against J.W. Kiser this weekend. During the interview, Swagger would address both WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and CM Punk, explaining that "they didn't want to get punched in the face" during their respective fights.

"I'm very lucky that it's 2019 and I don't have to have video cassettes of all the promotions to get this," Swagger said. "I can just go on YouTube, and see the footage, and get the film, and have the research, and get better. The main thing I take away from it is, you can't be afraid to get punched in the face at camp. You see that with Brock, you see that with Punk, they didn't want to get punched in the face.

"I needed it, I needed to learn how to react to it and see how my body is gonna have the instincts to react in that moment," Swagger continued. "That's the main things I took from it, and at the same time, those other guys, they shied away from their pro wrestling background, where, I'm embracing it. This is who I am and, dude, I love it, ya know? What's not to like?"

CM Punk took to Twitter to send a response to Swagger. Punk wrote, "You shouldn't either. Good skill this weekend, pulling for you." You can see his full tweet below:

Swagger will make his MMA debut at Bellator 214 this Saturday against J.W. Kiser (0-1). We will have full results from the event after the show is over. You can listen to the full interview above. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit MMAFighting.com with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.