Cody Rhodes Comments On Gene Okerlund, ROH And NWA Partnering Up For Tournament, Nick Aldis

- Above and below are the latest NWA Ten Pound of Gold videos with NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis and NWA National Champion Willie Mack. Both videos featured the champions defending (and retaining) their respective titles at House of Hardcore and Championship Wrestling from Hollywood events.

- ROH will be partnering up with NWA for the upcoming Crockett Cup on April 27 in Concord, North Carolina. The first qualifying match for The Crockett Cup takes place this coming Saturday at the NWA Pop Up Event in Clarksville, TN. More information, including the field of tag teams, will be announced over the next few weeks.

See Also Bully Ray Talks Lack Of Real Heels In Wrestling Today, Racism Being Used For Heat

- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Gene Okerlund passed away at the age of 76. The wrestling world has been commenting all day on his massive contribution to the wrestling world, including Cody Rhodes, who said he was a "master of knowing and executing everything he did so as to make the story clear for us. He put a voice to many of our childhoods."