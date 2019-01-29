Conor McGregor And Khabib Nurmagomedov Receive Suspensions, Fines From UFC 229 Incident

The Nevada Athletic Commission has levied suspensions and fines for both Conor McGregor and UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, along with others, for their roles in the UFC 229 incident from last year. Nurmagomedov finished McGregor to defend his title, but what happened after ended up making more headlines.

Nurmagomedov stormed out of the Octagon and attacked members of McGregor's fight camp. Moments later, someone from Nurmagomedov's team went after McGregor inside the Octagon.

The NAC's board handed down a six-month suspension and $50,000 fine for McGregor. The suspension is retroactive to October and the night of the fight, meaning the former UFC champion is eligible to return this April.

Nurmagomedov was handed a nine-month suspension by the NAC and a fine of $500,000. If he takes part in an anti-bullying public service announcement, he too can be eligible to return in April.

McGregor and Nurmagomedov were no on-hand for the hearing. Thanks to MMA Fighting for the information.

Nurmagomedov did make mention of the hearing via social media, stating "politics forever."