Conor McGregor - Donald Cerrone Talk Fight, Bellator 214 Weigh-In Results Featuring Jack Swagger

- Former WWE champion Jake "Jack Swagger" Hager successfully made weight for his MMA debut Friday. Hager takes on J.W. Kiser in a heavyweight contest as part of the Paramount Network main card for Bellator 214 Saturday night from The Forum. Hager weighed in at 238 pounds, with Kiser coming in at 224.3.

The card features a battle between Fedor Emelianenko and Ryan Bader for the vacant heavyweight title. Emelianenko and Bader advanced through the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix. Other main card bouts include Aaron Pico, a prized prospect, meeting Henry Corrales and Juan Archuleta squaring off against Ricky Bandejas.

MAIN CARD (Paramount Network)

Vacant Bellator Heavyweight Championship

Fedor Emelianenko (236.2 lbs.) vs. Ryan Bader (227.8)

Aaron Pico (145.5) vs. Henry Corrales (145.7)

Jake Hager (238) vs. J.W. Kiser (224.3)

Juan Archuleta (135.8) vs. Ricky Bandejas (135.9)

Brandon McMahan (144.7) vs. Adel El-Tamini (144.9)

PRELIMINARY CARD (Bellator.com)

A.J. Agazarm (159.6) vs. Jesse Roberts (159.8)

Weber Almeida (136.8) vs. Odan Chinchilla (135)

Jay Jay Wilson (146) vs. Tyler Beneke (144)

Sean Johnson (252) vs. Art Rivas (255.8)

Jorge Juarez (154.2) vs. David Pacheco (155.8)

Jesse Merritt (169.4) vs. Thor Skancke (168.4)

Osman Diaz (188.3) vs. Christopher Reyes (187.9)

James Barnes (135.7) vs. Ryan Lilley (135.8)

Ian Butler (169.3) vs. Craig Plaskett (170.9)

Steve Ramirez (134.9) vs. Desmond Torres (135.1)

