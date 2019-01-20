Conor McGregor Responds To Donald Cerrone's Challenge, Talks UFN 143 Main Event

- Conor McGregor was a busy man this weekend, and it had nothing to do with any in-Octagon action. The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion responded on social media to the challenge made to him by Donald Cerrone after Cerrone scored a victory at UFC Fight Night 143.

"For a fight like that Donald, I'll fight you," McGregor posted. "Congratulations."

Cerrone scored a head-kick knockout over Hernandez in the prelim main event that aired live on ESPN from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. McGregor is coming off a loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC lightweight title in his return late last year.

McGregor later acknowledged the UFC Fight Night 143 main event that saw Henry Cejudo retain his flyweight title with a quick finish of TJ Dillashaw. Dillashaw, the reigning bantamweight champion, was attempting to join McGregor, Amanda Nunes and Daniel Cormier was the only fighters to hold multiple UFC titles at the same time.