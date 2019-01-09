Conor McGregor Rips MMA Coach, UFC Title Fight Announced, Colby Covington On Dana White

- Former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington was the third-wheel in regards to the 170-pound division, as he was left out of the next title fight. Instead of Covington challenging Tyron Woodley at UFC 235, it will be Kamaru Usman who receives the next shot.

Needless to say, that isn't sitting all too well with Covington, as he told The MMA Hour recently. Covington, who won the belt with a victory over Rafael dos Anjos last year, has been engaged in a lengthy Twitter feud with Woodley, a former teammate of his.

"I was ready to fight in January in California and fight Woodley then," Covington said (thanks to MMA Fighting for the quotes). "I was ready to fight in November. The only time I couldn't fight is back in September in Dallas (at UFC 228), but I couldn't fight because they offered me the fight on (short notice) and I was already getting nose surgery. I couldn't breathe out of my nose. I had mucus and blood draining down my nose into my lungs."

Covington also had choice words for his boss, UFC president Dana White, during the interview, saying "You don't have the balls to release me. If you're saying all of this stuff to the media, then release me."

- According to a report by ESPN, Rose Namajunas will defend her UFC strawweight title against top contender Jessica Andrade at UFC 237. The event is scheduled for May 11 from Brazil and is expected to serve as the co-main event.

Namajunas (8-3) won the belt in 2017 with a victory over Joanna Jedrzejczyk, defending it in April vs. the former champion. A neck injury kept the 26-year-old on the sidelines following her first defense.

- MMA coach and trainer Firas Zahabi has caught the attention of Conor McGregor. After Zahabi made comments regarding his thoughts on a possible rematch between McGregor and Max Holloway, "Notorious" sounded off via Twitter. McGregor was the last fighter to defeat the current UFC featherweight champion, earning a decision in 2014.

Hey firaz. Young man afraid to get in and fight, himself. Stop talking about me like you know me, you twerp.

You are what age? Why are not in there yourself? Are you not up to it?

You rent dorms and hit a clock for a living.

Shut your pie, kid. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 9, 2019



Andrade has scored three consecutive victories, improving her overall record to 19-6. The 27-year-old previously challenged Jedrzejczyk for the title in 2017, dropping a decision.