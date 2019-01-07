Conor McGregor Wants Exhibition Match, UFC 235 Adds Second Title Fight

- The upcoming March UFC 235 card set for Las Vegas is shaping up to be a big one, as a welterweight title fight between champion Tyron Woodley and top contender Kamaru Usman is reportedly set to take place. The event is also expected to feature Jon Jones defending his light heavyweight title against Anthony Smith on March 2 from the T-Mobile Arena.

Woodley (19-3-1) is unbeaten over his last seven fights, including successful defenses against Darren Till, Demian Maia and Stephen Thompson. He captured the title in 2016 with a first round knockout of Robbie Lawler.

Usman, a former winner of The Ultimate Fighter, is 14-1 with victories over former champion Rafael dos Anjos, Maia and Warlley Alves during his UFC run. He has not lost since a 2013 submission defeat in his second pro bout to Jose Caceres.

Along with the two title fights, Lawler vs. Ben Askren, Jeremy Stephens vs. Zabit Magomedsharipov, Holly Holm vs. Aspen Ladd and Cody Garbrandt vs. Pedro Munhoz are all scheduled for the event.

ESPN was first to report the Woodley-Usman title fight.

- After seeing Floyd Mayweather score a huge paycheck for an exhibition boxing match with rising star Tenshin Nasukawa in Japan over New Year's, former UFC champion Conor McGregor is looking to cash-in, as well.

McGregor wants an exhibition MMA bout scheduled with Nasukawa before this summer, he posted on social media recently. McGregor and Mayweather squared off in 2017 in the boxing ring, with Mayweather remaining unbeaten with a TKO victory.

Late in 2018, McGregor made his long-awaited return to the Octagon, losing via submission to Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title.