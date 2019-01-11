Daniel Bryan Reveals Royal Rumble Entrance Plans, CM Punk Jokes About AEW Comparison, Rey Mysterio

- Daniel Bryan, Mojo Rawley, Bobby Roode and Baron Corbin spoke to ABC 15 in Arizona about the upcoming Royal Rumble pay-per-view, which you can check out here. The event will take place at Chase Field, which is the stadium where the Arizona Diamondbacks MLB team plays. Bryan noted that the event had never taken place at a baseball stadium before, and the plan right now is for talent to make their entrances from the dugout.

"It's an incredible stadium, and we were actually just talking about what the metamorphosis would look like," Bryan said. "Right now the thought is that we come out of the dugout. We've never had a Royal Rumble at a baseball stadium before. I'm super psyched, I've never come out of a dugout to go to a wrestling show before, so I think it should be exciting."

- Rey Mysterio and WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley have been added to Planet Comicon Kansas City, the largest and longest-running comic book convention and pop culture event in the region, for its 20th anniversary show, March 29 – 31 at Bartle Hall. Mysterio will be appearing on March 30 and March 31. Foley and Mysterio join Dean Cain, Tom Welling, Michael Rosenbaum, James and Oliver Phelps, Bonnie Wright, John Wesley Shipp, Chris Sarandon and Cary Elwes among the announced celebrity guests. You can get more details or purchase from a variety of ticket packages at planetcomicon.com.

- Through the end of this weekend, you can get $15 t-shirts at WWEShop.com. There is no promo code necessary, just use this link.

- Despite CM Punk showing no real interest towards a wrestling return, his name is often brought up as a potential acquisition for All Elite Wrestling. Punk hasn't made any public comments regarding the new promotion, although he did post this reply when comedian Mike Lawrence compared the new group to Image Comics, a comic book publisher founded in 1992 which is now the third largest comic book publisher in North America. You can check out the exchange below, including Punk's response to a fan asking why he even cares:

All Elite Wrestling reminds me of Image Comics. The established publishers were skeptical and within a few years they were copying everything and begging those free thinking creators to come back. This really is the best thing that could happen to wrestling. — Mike Lawrence (@TheMikeLawrence) January 10, 2019

So everything is going to be late and most books won't even come out? Also nobody can draw feet? — Coach (@CMPunk) January 11, 2019

They can push for the rights of the talent in an abusive industry...and also have pouch on a pole matches! — Mike Lawrence (@TheMikeLawrence) January 11, 2019

"Just draw your character standing in some smoke, or fog. Or give him a cape and have that drape over their feet" — Coach (@CMPunk) January 11, 2019

Why do you care about this? you left wrestling all together. pic.twitter.com/xKpSgUhxn7 — Donnie Stoner (@wwe_master1) January 11, 2019