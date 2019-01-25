Daniel Bryan Says He's Trying To Change The WWE Title Belt

WWE Champion Daniel Bryan did an in-character interview with ABC 15 in Phoenix this morning to promote Sunday's match against AJ Styles at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view. You can watch the wacky interview in the video below.

Bryan said he still has plans to change the design of the WWE Title.

"Yes, but changing corporate things takes time," Bryan responded when asked if he still plans on changing the belt. "I am on the verge, I am on the verge of getting this changed, but to get it changed I have to retain my championship at the Royal Rumble on Sunday. So that is my #1 priority."

Bryan first mentioned changing the WWE Title design during a WWE Now interview with Mike Rome and Cathy Kelley before the TLC pay-per-view in December. Bryan said he planned to take the leather strap, which he said was made from a skinned cow he had named Daisy, and replace it with something "sustainable, something better."