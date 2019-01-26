Daniel Bryan Threatens To Drop Weight To Deal With UFC Champion Henry Cejudo

WWE Champion Daniel Bryan took to Twitter today and fired back at UFC Flyweight Champion Henry Cejudo.

The beef started several days ago when Cejudo expressed interest in dating Nikki Bella after running into The Bella Twins on a flight. Brie Bella and Nikki later joked to TMZ that Bryan was the one who would like to take Cejudo out on a date because he's a big fan of the UFC star right now. Bryan, perhaps feeling the need to dismiss those comments, took in-character shots at Cejudo during an interview with ABC15 in Phoenix, to promote the WWE Royal Rumble.

"There's a lot of people that want to think that they're the best - lots of them," Bryan said. "But guess what? Not a single one of those people are Daniel Bryan. There's a lot of people that go around and they hold championship titles and they think they're so tough, and they think that they're this, and they think that they're that. None of them are Daniel Bryan. Henry Cejudo, a valley resident who just defended his UFC Championship last Saturday, wants to go out on a date with my sister-in-law. Guess what? Henry Cejudo, you're not the man that Daniel Bryan is. You fight Daniel Bryan, you go down every time."

See Also ESPN Reveals Concussion Tests Daniel Bryan Must Do After Each Match, Bryan On His Health And Future

Cejudo, who lives near Bryan and Brie, responded to the interview with a tweet. He wrote, "@WWEDanielBryan there's enough room in The Valley for a King and a Prince. As Prince, you should know your role & make sure you pour my Bella Radici wine to the rim. PS. Don't get too attached to that @WWE belt, I am on a bit of a roll myself. @ufc @espnmma @arielhelwani"

Now Bryan has responded, threatening to drop weight after his Royal Rumble match with AJ Styles to come to UFC and made Cejudo tap out.

Bryan wrote, "Watch your mouth, boy, or after I beat AJ at #RoyalRumble, I'll drop down to 125 and come tap you faster than you ko'd Dillashaw. #HeelHookSucka #KingOfChampions #PlanetsChamp P.S. Drinking Bella Radici is the closest you'll ever get to my sister-in-law @BellaTwins"

It's worth noting that Cejudo, who has been a pro wrestling fan, almost signed with WWE before deciding to go with UFC back in 2014. Cejudo revealed in interviews that WWE pitched him on the idea of becoming WWE's top Latino babyface, and grooming him to become the next Rey Mysterio.

"It was something that was actually in the works. One of their talent scouts (WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco) saw me, met me, and wanted to bring me in for an audition or whatnot," Cejudo told MMAJunkie.com in 2014. "I've always watched WWE ever since I was a little kid. But MMA right now is my No. 1 priority. Maybe WWE in the future, but as of now, I'm sticking straight to the UFC and my fighting career. It might be worth trying it out some day, but as of right now, I solely train and think about MMA."

You can see both tweets below and above is video from Bryan's ABC15 interview.

@WWEDanielBryan there's enough room in The Valley for a King ?? and a Prince. As Prince, you should know your role & make sure you pour my Bella Radici wine ?? to the rim. PS. Don't get too attached to that @WWE belt, I am on a bit of a roll myself. @ufc @espnmma @arielhelwani https://t.co/66KJAzBzJE — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) January 26, 2019