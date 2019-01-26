Danny Doring On If Modern Social Media Existed During ECW, Commentating For House Of Hardcore

This past week The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling welcomed in ECW original, a former ECW World Tag Team Champion and WWE Superstar, "Dastardly" Danny Doring. In this excerpt from the interview, Doring shares his thoughts on what modern day social media would have done to the ECW roster as well as his experiences with Tommy Dreamer's House of Hardcore as a color commentator. The full episode is available at this link.

PLEASE CREDIT The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling FOR THIS TRANSCRIPTION



If there was social media during the original ECW:



"You wouldn't have one. I mean that as a joke but it's not. The way those guys and a lot of the guys were back then and that is part of the reason why ECW came at a perfect time and was a perfect storm because a lot of those guys with the way they partied and the way things went down and everybody now having a cell phone camera or something like that, there would have been stuff put out there. There was some stuff that we did that a lot of those guys did in their promos that would be construed as completely over the top and out of bounds at this point so I can't imagine and some of the stuff at parties and hotels rooms, you would have a lot or half the roster in jail or arrested at some point easily. Half of them were anyway without it. I think social media would have been with how a lot of those guys were would have been doomsday for a lot of people."

Accessibility of wrestling content now:



"You can see wrestling from so many different outlets now. I don't know how old you guys are but in the 90s and the 80s with the tape trader days and now you can get content from almost anywhere and anyone that has a smart phone can watch almost anything in the world now. Plus the way 2019 is already shaping up its going to be a pretty exciting time for the business and everybody in it."

Working as a commentator for House of Hardcore:



"First of all, I'm just lucky to have a guy like (Tommy) Dreamer who still believes that I should have or could have a voice or platform to even be around this great business anymore is great for me. To see what he is doing and I believe that when you have a guy like Tommy or like Cody or The Bucks and all of those guys that you have to have your finger on the pulse of the business to be able to evolve it at this point and I think that is why everyone is going in the right direction. Tommy wrestles more now than he did when he was in WWE so he knows who is a buzz and who is not a buzz and to watch a lot of these guys that I've seen over the last couple of years do their thing is amazing. I could just throw out a WIllie Mack, Brian Cage and just a plethora of guys that I see doing stuff that I couldn't even think of back then. It has really been a pleasure to watch."

For this and every other episode of The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling and The Triple Threat Podcast featuring "The Franchise" Shane Douglas please subscribe to us on iTunes, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Podomatic, and Player FM. Also follow us on Twitter @TwoManPowerTrip & @rasslinpal.