David Arquette To Be In Hair Vs. Hair Match, Updated NWA Pop-Up Event Card

By Robert Gunier | January 05, 2019

The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) is holding a pop up event in Clarksville, TN at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center tonight.

Above, NWA held a press conference featuring NWA Worlds Champion Nick Aldis, NWA National Champion Willie Mack, NWA Women's Champion Jazz, James Storm, David Arquette, Jocephus and others. Jocephus and Arquette would face-off near the end of the video and were kept apart by NWA Owner Billy Corgan.

Jocephus initially offered a challenge to David Arquette to shave his head and join his group. Arquette thought a match between would be more appropriate instead. The two ideas have now been combined as Arquette and Jocephus will now be a Hair vs. Hair match. You can see the build up for their match in the video below

Here is the updated card for the event:

* NWA World Champion Nick Aldis vs. James Storm
* NWA Women's Champion Jazz vs. Allie
* NWA National Champion Willie Mack vs. Matt Cross
* David Arquette vs. Josephus (Hair vs. Hair Match)
* First Qualifying Match of the Crockett Cup Tag Team Tournament (TBD)

