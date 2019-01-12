Dean Ambrose Saves Renee Young's Phone During WWE RAW Match, Finn Balor Trolls, Xavier Woods

- In the video above, Xavier Woods spoke Daniel Pesina, who played Johnny Cage in the original Mortal Kombat and Mortal Kombat II films.

- On this week's RAW, WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose (with the help of Bobby Lashley) successfully defended his title against Seth Rollins in a Falls Count Anywhere match. A video is circuiting around social media that spotted Dean Ambrose flipping a phone to Michael Cole while going for a pin on Rollins. Cole held it up and showed it to Renee Young, presumably it was her phone that Ambrose was saving from getting knocked off the stage.

Ambrose saves Renee's cell phone! ?? pic.twitter.com/SQ3PooaOZT — Wrestling Funnys (@WrestIingFunnys) January 12, 2019

- Over the last couple hours Finn Balor teased fans with not one, but two social media posts on his Twitter and Instagram. The first was a photo of him looking out a car window with "grass is always greener" as the caption. With AEW being officially announced this week, Balor was mostly likely joking about that. His second post was a photoshopped photo of him double stomping The Undertaker with the caption "time to sit up."