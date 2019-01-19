Dolph Ziggler Comments On WWE Rumors?, WWE - 10 Year Challenge Memes, WWE Superstar Turns 47

- WWE posted this video with several Superstars reacting to the "10 Year Challenge" meme of other Superstars on social media. The video features Seth Rollins, The IIconics, Drake Maverick and others commenting on the memes of Braun Strowman, Alexa Bliss, Renee Young, Charlotte Flair and others.

- SmackDown Superstar R-Truth turns 47 years old today while RAW Superstar Tyler Breeze turns 31 and WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson turns 78.

- It was reported earlier this week that Dolph Ziggler could be on his way out of WWE after recently turning down a producer role with the company. PWInsider reported that some sources believed Ziggler could be done on January 31 while others denied he was leaving.

Ziggler, who has been focusing on his comedy career, made the following tweet on Twitter this week, leading to speculation that he was responding to the reports. Ziggler also confirmed to a fan that he changed his Twitter name to "Nic Nemeth" just two weeks ago, his real name.