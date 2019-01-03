Drew McIntyre On Triple H Convincing Him To Return To WWE, Working Harder Than Other Wrestlers

Drew McIntyre recently spoke with The Orlando Sentinel to promote Monday's WWE RAW in Orlando. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

Being excited to join the RAW roster and shake things up, to push his colleagues to prove they were worthy to become Superstars when he returned last April:

"I looked at Raw [last winter] and I saw room for improvement. A lot of people there looked a little complacent, a little bit entitled, not giving their all, the way I used to look. But I worked very hard to take advantage of my opportunities, so I hoped I could come in and set an example."

Finding his motivation again when he returned to the indies in 2014:

"When I first went back, I guess in the back of my mind I had a chip on my shoulder, but I don't think that way anymore. Now I just work harder than those around me and hope that everyone else starts doing the same."

See Also Edge Believes That Drew McIntyre Should Headline WrestleMania 35

Who convinced him to come back to WWE:

"Triple H convinced me it was time to come home. I'm proud of the different man I became during my time away. I came back as the grown-up version of myself."

Being eager to win a WWE singles title now:

"Now all I need to do is become the first British heavyweight champion. I'm not shy to say that's the goal. If it isn't, why are you even here?"

Source: Orlando Sentinel