EC3 And Lacey Evans Matches Not Airing On WWE Main Event?, Gene Okerlund Tribute Video, Horsewomen

- WWE posted this video looking at the career of WWE Hall of Famer "Mean" Gene Okerlund. Gene passed away at the age of 76 last Wednesday.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which WWE Horsewoman has the best chance to defeat RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey. As of this writing, 56% voted for Becky Lynch while 22% voted for Charlotte Flair 18% for Sasha Banks and 4% for Bayley. As noted, Rousey will defend her title against Banks at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view later this month.

- As noted, EC3 vs. Curt Hawkins and Lacey Evans vs. Natalya were held at the WWE Main Event tapings before Monday's RAW in Orlando. F4Wonline.com reports that these were dark matches and will not be airing on this week's Main Event episode as they were dark matches. If the report is correct, there's no word yet on what would air for this week's Main Event episode but it could be another recap show.

The fan photos below show the Main Event graphics being used for both matches: