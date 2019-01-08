Edge Discusses Why He Liked Entering The WWE Royal Rumble Match Early

As seen in the video above, WWE Hall of Famer Edge recently sat down for an interview with Inside The Ropes for an in-depth discussion about the Royal Rumble match. Edge thoroughly described what exactly makes the Rumble such a special experience for the WWE Universe, saying it's the stories that develop within the Royal Rumble itself that make for such prime entertainment. Edge also mentioned how he preferred beginning at an earlier entry number in the Rumble so that he could experience the greatest hits of every character WWE has to offer.

"I think that's the key, if you're one of the pieces of thread through the Rumble, then yeah, it makes for a more difficult, challenging night," Edge said, "but that's what you want to be! I always loved if I was gonna get to be #2 and be in there at #22, because that means, at some point every talent is going to go through you and you're basically going to be in there for the greatest hits as every character rolls through. And hopefully you're in there when, I don't know, Jake the Snake comes out, or something, and you can take the short arm clothesline, or Booker T, or take your pick. I always enjoyed the rumble from that aspect."

Edge went on to recognize the various stories within the Rumble that have been his favorite, including the typical, annual Rumble entrant that lasts exceptionally long in the match and Kofi Kingston's yearly, unorthodox ways of returning to the ring before his feet ever touch the floor.

"I was always bummed if I was only gonna be in there for 5 minutes," Edge admitted. "I was like, 'Man I want to get in there and be one of the [last superstars remaining].' There are always great storylines throughout. And it generally happens that there's a talent that's been in there for a while, or Kofi finds his niche and comes up with some kind of crazy, spectacular, absolutely creative way to be Kofi every year. And now Naomi is doing it! That's what I love about the Rumble is you get these little stories within the stories, within the story, within the story. I always really really enjoyed that. But it can be tough, for sure. There's a lot of responsibility if you're one of those people."

You can listen to the full interview in the video above. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Inside The Ropes with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.