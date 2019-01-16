Elias On John Cena Being Jealous Of Him, Expecting Bigger And Better Things To Come In 2019, Songs

Elias recently spoke with Commercial Appeal for an in-character interview at this link. Below are highlights:

Expecting bigger and better things in 2019:

"The performances need to get bigger, more grand and in front of more people. Secondly, as hard as it may be to believe, I have not yet captured any sort of championship title in my career. Now, I'm not out here plotting my way to steal the title on Monday night, but I've got no desire to go the long route. Whatever opportunities come my way, I'll make the most of them."

His "The Ballad of Every Town I've Been To" song:

"In that song, I say I'm searching for a town that's not such a disgrace. Throughout my career, there've been few and far between. There are some out there, and I'm hoping Memphis proves not to be a disgrace. It's not necessarily me being insulting. I am the living truth. I'm going up there and speaking the truth. Whether people like it or not, I can't change who I am. I have to speak my truth and sometimes it can hurt. (But) that's Elias for you."

John Cena:

"John Cena has been a thorn in my side almost my entire career. It seems like every big event, whatever it may be, he seems to pop up and make life tough for Elias. It probably comes down to jealousy. There are a lot of similarities in our careers: the music, the crowd (reactions), things like that. But the difference is our mentalities. He's got the 'never give up' mentality. It's a very self-involved mentality. Whereas, I'm saying, 'Walk with Elias. I'll take care of you.' It's just clashing philosophies."

Coming up with his weekly songs:

"I kind of wait til I'm in the city, wherever I'll be that night for that show. I'll take in the sights and scenes and whatever's going on there and start formulating what I'm going to write. (As far as the music goes), that's just me picking up the guitar and letting loose. Going wherever my mind and my ears take me."

