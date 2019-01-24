Eric Bischoff On WWE Universal Title Being Meaningless, If Fans Care About Brock Lesnar, Vince Russo

This week on After 83 Weeks with Christy Olson, Eric Bischoff explains why nWo Wolfpac was created, talks making Vince Russo cry publicly and more. Below are some highlights:

The WWE Universal title not being important:

"I don't think it matters if Brock Lesnar held the Universal title or not, and I don't think anybody cares about the Universal title. It's meaningless. Who cares? I think people care about Brock. I think he is such a badass, and such a larger than life character, and so unbeatable that the world is waiting to see who and if anybody will come along and knock him from his throne. But I don't think there would be any more or any less interest in any of those matchups if the belt was not a part of it."

The business reason why nWo Wolfpac was created:

"At the core of it I would say 80% of the reason was because nWo was losing steam. If it would've been hot we would've been able to come out with nWo jockstraps and people would tailgate out in the parking lot and wear them like hats...but I think overall it was just because the concept was no longer new. By this time it was two, two-and-a-half years old. You know in the beginning when we flooded the market with shirts, it was so fresh and nobody had ever seen anything like it before. It was cool."

Why he won't debate Vince Russo:

"I have zero respect for him. I think he's a fraud. I think he's just a creep. I just don't like him. He's lied to me and showed me his colors so many different times. I get people all the time saying, oh you should debate him. F*** I've debated him in front of Dixie Carter, TNA's attorney. I made him cry like a little child. Because I revealed him for what he really is. And I've done it in front of a whole bunch of people by the way. So I have no desire to give him an audience and try to let him get himself over with his nonsense by debating him."



For more with Eric, watch After 83 Weeks with Christy Olson here or listen on Apple Podcasts.