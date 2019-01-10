Eva Marie Returning To Reality TV Soon

Former WWE Superstar Eva Marie will be appearing on the upcoming season of "Big Brother: Celebrity Edition" on CBS.

As seen below, videos revealed on social media show Marie being interviewed for the series at a gym in Los Angeles.

Eva has done some acting and modeling since leaving WWE on good terms in August 2017, and has also ran her NEM Fashion brand. She has stayed away from the indie scene.

This will be Eva's return to reality TV as she previously appeared on WWE's Total Divas.

"Big Brother: Celebrity Edition" is set to premiere on CBS on Monday, January 21. Stay tuned for updates on Eva working the show.

Saw Natalie Eva Marie doing promo filming for Celebrity Big Brother today at my gym... #SorryNotSorry #BOOM #celebritybigbrother pic.twitter.com/u8a1pUyMDV — Carrie Sue (@CarrieSueBear) January 9, 2019