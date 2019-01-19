Wrestling Inc.

EVOLVE 119 Results (1/18): Johnny Gargano Returns, The Street Profits Defend Their Titles

By Robert Gunier | January 19, 2019

EVOLVE 119 took place in Brooklyn, New York on Friday January 18, 2019. Here are the results:

* Joe Gacy defeated Colby Corino

* The Skulk (Adrian Alanis and Leon Ruff) defeated Milk Chocolate (Brandon Watts and Randy Summers), Lotus (Juntai and Gavin Queen), and The Beaver Boys (John Silver and Alex Reynolds) in a Tag Team Scramble Match to earn an EVOLVE Tag Championship Match

* Priscilla Kelly defeated Trish Adora

* Anthony Henry defeated Curt Stallion

* Fabian Aichner defeated Darby Allin

* Liam Gray defeated Cyrus Satin

* The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) defeated The Skulk (Adrian Alanis and Leon Ruff) to retain the EVOLVE Tag Team Championships


* WWN Champion JD Drake defeated Eddie Kingston in a No Disqualification Match to retain the WWN Championship

* AR Fox and Johnny Gargano defeated Josh Briggs and Austin Theory



