EVOLVE 119 Results (1/18): Johnny Gargano Returns, The Street Profits Defend Their Titles

EVOLVE 119 took place in Brooklyn, New York on Friday January 18, 2019. Here are the results:

* Joe Gacy defeated Colby Corino

* The Skulk (Adrian Alanis and Leon Ruff) defeated Milk Chocolate (Brandon Watts and Randy Summers), Lotus (Juntai and Gavin Queen), and The Beaver Boys (John Silver and Alex Reynolds) in a Tag Team Scramble Match to earn an EVOLVE Tag Championship Match

* Priscilla Kelly defeated Trish Adora

* Anthony Henry defeated Curt Stallion

* Fabian Aichner defeated Darby Allin

* Liam Gray defeated Cyrus Satin

* The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) defeated The Skulk (Adrian Alanis and Leon Ruff) to retain the EVOLVE Tag Team Championships

Tag Team Title Time as the Street Profits are introduced at #EVOLVE119 pic.twitter.com/hSmCpL2Bvo — EVOLVE Wrestling (@WWNEVOLVE) January 19, 2019

* WWN Champion JD Drake defeated Eddie Kingston in a No Disqualification Match to retain the WWN Championship

* AR Fox and Johnny Gargano defeated Josh Briggs and Austin Theory