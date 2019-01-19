EVOLVE 120 Results (1/19): Johnny Gargano Vs. Austin Theory, NXT Stars In Action

EVOLVE 120 happened tonight in Queens, New York at the La Boom with Johnny Gargano defeating EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory in the main event. The match was a non-title match.
Below are the full results:
* Montez Ford defeated Eddie Kingston
* Josh Briggs defeated Angelo Dawkins
* WWN Champion JD Drake defeated Joe Gacy (Non-Title Match)
* Curt Stallion defeated Leon Ruff and Orange Cassidy
* Anthony Henry defeated AR Fox (Henry became the #1 contender to the EVOLVE World Championship)
* Darby Allin defeated Fabian Aichner
* Johnny Gargano defeated (c) EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory (Non-Title Match)
