Exclusive News On Former NJPW And Impact Wrestling Stars Starting At The WWE PC Soon

As we previously reported, former Impact X-Division Champion Trevor Lee recently announced that he has signed with WWE. He will be starting at the WWE Performance Center in early February with several other recognizable names.

Former TNA Gut Check winner Sam Shaw will also be reporting to the Performance Center in February. Shaw worked for TNA from 2010 through June of 2015.

Rachael Ellering and Karen Q will also be a part of the February class. Both women competed in the 2018 Mae Young Classic tournament. Ellering also worked the 2017 Mae Young Classic, as well as several matches in NXT.

ACH will also be a part of the February class. ACH had recently been working for NJPW.

Other names for the February class include Canadian tag team 3.0 (Scott Parker and Shane Matthews), Jonah Rock, Elliot Sexton and former Monster Factory Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Champion Nick Comoroto, who is 6 ft. 3 inches and weighs 275 lbs.