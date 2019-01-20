Executives With The WWE Network's New Streaming Partner Have Prior Ties To WWE

Variety reported that Endeavor Streaming will now help to deliver the WWE Network platform, effective immediately, as the previous deal expired in 2018.

Vince McMahon was quoted in the story, "Endeavor Streaming's best-in-class technology enables us to offer more features, elevate the user experience and provides us even more opportunity to delight our fans around the world."

Per Variety, the company already manages another Endeavor property's steaming service, the UFC.

One could speculate on Endeavor's ability to secure this deal: Ari Emanuel, Endeavor's CEO, had planned to negotiate the WWE's deal with FOX until FOX asked for other representation due to conflict's with Endeavor's ownership of the UFC, as reported by Bloody Elbow.

Will Staeger, the President Business Operations of Endeavor Streaming, worked for the WWE as Executive Vice President of Production.

Mr. Staeger oversaw production for the initial launch of the network as one of his duties, per his LinkedIn profile. He "established all original production and oversaw development of new programming concepts." He left the company shortly after the network launched to join the Endeavor umbrella.

