Fedor On Bellator 214 KO Loss, Joe Rogan On If Nurmagomedov Should Fight Floyd Mayweather, UFC Video

- Raphael Assuncao and Marlon Moraes each believes they are next in line in the UFC's bantamweight division. The two will get the chance to prove that against one another this Saturday night in the main event of UFC Fight Night 144 from Brazil live on ESPN+.

The bout is a rematch of a 2017 meeting won by Assuncao via split decision. You can see a replay of that entire fight in the video above, along with the current fight card below:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+)

Bantamweight: Raphael Assuncao vs. Marlon Moraes

Featherweight: Jose Aldo vs. Renato Moicano

Welterweight: Demian Maia vs. Lyman Good

Lightweight: Charles Oliveira vs. David Teymur

Light Heavyweight: Johnny Walker vs. Justin Ledet

Strawweight: Livia Renata Souza vs. Sarah Frota

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+)

Middleweight: Markus Perez vs. Anthony Hernandez

Welterweight: Thiago Alves vs. Max Griffin

Female Flyweight: Talia Santos vs. Mara Romero Borella

Heavyweight: Junior Albini vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Bantamweight: Ricardo Ramos vs. Said Nurmagomedov

Flyweight: Rogerio Bontorin vs. Magomed Bibulatov

- Joe Rogan doesn't want to see UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov face off against unbeaten boxing legend Floyd Mayweather. But, if the two sides were to come together, Rogan sees it doing very well on pay-per-view.

"I think it's a terrible move for (Khabib) to fight Floyd," said Rogan, during his Joe Rogan Experience Fight Companion podcast (thanks to MMA Fighting for the quotes). "Floyd is the best boxer, maybe of our era, maybe of all time. He's undefeated.

"I think if Khabib stepped in and tried to fight Floyd right now, right now, if they tried to set it up in two months, I guarantee you it would sell at least a million PPV buys. A million. It does a million."

The Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor boxing match generated 4.3 million pay-per-view buys, which is the second most in pay-per-view history. Mayweather recently competed in an exhibition bout in Japan, while Nurmagomedov defended his UFC title vs. McGregor.

- Fedor Emelianenko updated his fans on his condition following a knockout loss to Ryan Bader this past weekend at Bellator 214.

"After the fight, I feel good," Fedor wrote. "The dissection over the eye is not deep, yesterday I had several stitches. I think it will heal in a couple of weeks. I want to say thanks to everyone who helped me get ready, who came to the fight, and who got up early to watch the match. Thank you all for your support and your prayers. All the will of God."

Emelianenko and Bader met in the finals of the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix for the vacant heavyweight title.