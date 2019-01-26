Final Card And Promo For Tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: Phoenix" Event, Live Coverage Reminder

Remember to join us tonight at 6pm ET for live coverage of the WWE NXT "Takeover: Phoenix" event from the Talking Stick Resort Arena. Coverage will begin with the pre-show and then the main show at 7pm ET.

Tonight's pre-show will feature the winners of the 2018 NXT Year-End Awards. Charly Caruso, Pat McAfee and Sam Roberts will be on the panel while Sarah Schreiber handles backstage interviews.

Above is a new promo for tonight's Takeover event and below is the announced card:

NXT Title Match

Aleister Black vs. Tommaso Ciampa (c)

NXT Women's Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Shayna Baszler (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Johnny Gargano vs. Ricochet (c)

NXT Tag Team Titles Match

The War Raiders' Hanson & Rowe vs. The Undisputed Era's Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly (c)

Matt Riddle vs. Kassius Ohno