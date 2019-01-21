Finn Balor On If The Demon Will Appear At The WWE Royal Rumble PPV

It's been a while since we've seen Finn Balor take on his Demon King persona. Balor last appeared as The Demon at SummerSlam and it doesn't appear Balor's alter ego will make an appearance at Royal Rumble.

Balor discussed his planned ring gear for his upcoming Rumble match with Brock Lesnar during an interview with ESPN.

"I feel like maybe I leaned on the demon too much there in the past as a crutch, and I can assure you that the man who faces Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble will be Finn Balor, the man," said Balor.

Many expected The Demon to make an appearance at WrestleMania 34 last year considering it was Balor's WrestleMania debut. But instead, he chose to put the focus on LGBTQ inclusivity with his entrance.

"I think a lot of people were surprised when I came out at WrestleMania not in demon paint but I feel like I had a bigger message to spread that day -- one of equality and acceptance," stated Balor.

While Balor says it won't be The Demon King who sees Lesnar at Royal Rumble, that doesn't mean he has nothing else special planned for the match. He teased doing something at The Rumble, without revealing what that could be.

"Honestly, this match just kind of came about so fast that I haven't had much time to think about it," said Balor. "I don't have any new gear, I don't have any new looks, I don't have any new ideas right now, but you know, we're still six days away, so I'm sure I'll come up with something."

Balor was the inaugural Universal Champion when he won the title at SummerSlam 2016. After being stripped of the title due to injury, he's only had one shot at the championship since then. If Balor defeats Lesnar at Royal Rumble, then he will also join The Beast as the only multi-time winners of the Universal Championship.