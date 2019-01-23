Wrestling Inc.

Former TNA Knockout BellaDonna Passes Away

By Marc Middleton | January 23, 2019
Former TNA Knockout BellaDonna Passes Away Photo Credit: Twitter

Former TNA Knockout BellaDonna (Rocksan Biggerstaff) passed away on Monday at the age of 40.

BellaDonna was a valet for the Disciples of The New Church stable back in 2002. She wrestled one match and lost, at the NWA Total Nonstop Action PPV #24 on December 4, 2002 - a Handicap Bull Rope match against America's Most Wanted (James Storm and Chris Harris).

The news of her passing was revealed on Facebook by her former stablemate Slash (Wolfie D). Her sister has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help with related expenses at this link.

BellaDonna can be seen in the video below, which features Dallas and Kid Kash of The New Church defeating Triple X to win the NWA World Tag Team Titles in the tournament finals:

