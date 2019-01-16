Former UFC Champion Announces Retirement Plans, Cris Cyborg's UFC Future, TJ Dillashaw

- UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw can make history of his own this Saturday night at UFC Fight Night 143. Dillashaw will challenge Henry Cejudo for the flyweight title, with a win making him the first fighter to drop down a division and become a two-weight class titleholder.

Dillashaw and Cejudo will also headline the first-ever UFC event on ESPN+. The card takes place from Brooklyn. Hear from Dillashaw in the video above as he discusses his goal of becoming "the greatest of all-time."

- Former UFC champion Jose Aldo can see the end of his MMA career. Aldo will face Renato Moicano next month in Brazil and the bout will be one of the final ones he competes in.

"I want to end my career here in Brazil," said Aldo during a recent media event (thanks to MMA Fighting for the quotes). "That's what we have planned. I want to do these three fights. I'll fight in Fortaleza now and I'm already negotiating my next one for May (UFC 237) and then finish in the second semester, which I know will have another event in Brazil."

Aldo admitted that he has an opponent in mind for his next fight assuming he defeats Moicano on February 2. The two will be the co-main event for the card.

"We asked them to complete Aldo's contract fighting in Brazil so he could give the final three fights of his career to the Brazilian fans here," Aldo's coach, Andre Pederneiras, said. "That's his will, that's what he asked Dana (White), and apparently that's what's going to happen."

- Cris Cyborg, who recent dropped the UFC featherweight title to Amanda Nunes, isn't sure what is going to happen with her fighting career in the UFC or the division as a whole.

"I don't know what they will do moving forward," Cyborg said in an interview with PVT in Brazil (thanks to MMA Fighting for the quotes). "I will keep fighting no matter where I am. My fans love watching my fights. If they decide to remove my division, and remove me from the UFC and let me go, I think the UFC would be losing with that, and the promotion that signs me would be winning. My fans follow me wherever I go. I'm very thankful because my fans are with me no matter if I win or lose."

Cyborg, who had not lost in over 13 years prior to being stopped by Nunes, did say she would be down for a fight with Megan Anderson. Nunes, also the reigning bantamweight champion, is expected to defend that title next.