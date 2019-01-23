Former UFC Champion Saves Teen, Ex-UFC Contender On Reality Series, Bellator Title Fight Set

- Former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum made headlines recently for his actions outside of the Octagon. Werdum, who is currently suspended and looking to fight away from the UFC, saved a drowning teen in California.

Werdum's wife filmed much of the ordeal, which you can see in the video above. The 41-year-old jumped into the water to help the two with a lifeguard, rescuing the boy while the other person saved the girl.

The Brazilian is serving a two-year suspension for taking a banned substance last year handed down by the United States Anti-Doping Agency.

- Rory MacDonald will return to action this April, defending his Bellator welterweight title against Jon Fitch. The bout, first announced by MMA Fighting, is scheduled for April 27 from San Jose, California.

The fight will be five rounds and part of the Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix. MacDonald's title will be on the line each time he competes in the grand prix, or whenever he loses and that person fights.

MacDonald (20-5) won the title with a victory over Douglas Lima last year, falling in his most recent fight to Bellator middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi. Fitch (31-7-1) is a former UFC title contender and World Series of Fighting champion.

- Former UFC title contender Yoel Romero was recently a contestant on a reality series titled "Exathlon," which airs on Telemundo in the United States. Jorge Masvidal competed on the series last year. Romero was eliminated during the season.