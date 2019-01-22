Former UFC Champion Takes A Stand, Bellator's Aaron Pico Feature, UFC Title Fight Reported

- Aaron Pico is regarded as one of the top prospects in MMA. Pico, a former wrestling standout, returns to action this Saturday night at Bellator 214 when he faces Henry Corrales in the co-main event. The card, which airs on Paramount Network, also features Fedor Emelianenko vs. Ryan Bader for the heavyweight title and the MMA debut of former WWE superstar Jake "Jack Swagger" Hager vs. J.W. Kiser.

Pico, 22 years old, has won four fights in a row since dropping his debut back in 2017. That includes all four victories coming via first round finish, with three of them taking place last year.

In the video above, Jay Glazer interviews Pico to discuss his career and his training ahead of the fight with Corrales.

- Valentina Shevchenko appears to have her first challenger to the UFC female flyweight title, as UFC president Dana White is set to tab Jessica Eye as the No. 1 contender. White made the announcement this past weekend following UFC Fight Night 143.

"I think Eye is next," White said. "Off the top of my head, we said we were going to do a fight with Jessica Eye."

The 32-year-old Eye has scored three consecutive decision wins, including two via split decision, to improve to 14-6 in her career. That run includes victories over Katlyn Chookagian, Jessica-Rose Clark and Kalindra Faria since suffering four straight decision losses between 2015-16.

Shevchenko claimed the vacant flyweight title with a decision win last December over Joanna Jedrzejczyk. She is 4-1 over her last five and now 16-3 in her career. No date for the bout was reported.

- Colby Covington is one of the more outspoken fighters in the UFC. The former interim welterweight champion believes the promotion he works for is trying to keep him on the sidelines, booking Kamaru Usman vs. Tyron Woodley for Woodley's title instead of Covington.

"They can try and freeze me out, try and do whatever they want, but Dan Lambert's one of the richest, most powerful people in the world, so you can't keep that guy down," Covington said during a recent appearance on BJPenn Radio (thanks to MMA Fighting for the quotes). "It's impossible. So we will rise up and we will be back, mark my words."

Covington has not fought since winning the interim title last year over Rafael dos Anjos. He is 14-1 overall in his career and riding a six-fight win streak.