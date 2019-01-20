Former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Reportedly Out With An Injury

Former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion, Akam from The Authors of Pain has been sidelined with a leg injury, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer explained that the injury is the reason AOP hasn't been used on TV in recent weeks, and Akam is expected to be out for at least a few months.

Akam's last television match with The Authors of Pain was on the December 17, 2018 episode of WWE RAW, losing a Fatal-4-Way tag team match to The Revival's Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder.

They would compete once more at a WWE live event on December 26, 2018, losing a triple threat WWE RAW Tag Team Championship match to Chad Gable & Bobby Roode.

Along with their recent reign as the WWE RAW Tag Team Champions, AOP has also held the NXT Tag Team Championships once and won the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic in 2016.

