Former WWE Star Responds To Royal Rumble Return Speculation, WWE 2K19 DLC, SmackDown Tag Match Promo

- The WWE 2K19 Rising Stars Pack DLC is now available. The pack features Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai, Lacey Evans, Lio Rush, Mike Kanellis, Maria Kanellis and WWE NXT North American Champion Ricochet. Above is a trailer for the pack.

- Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Carlito took to Twitter today and responded to speculation on a possible Royal Rumble return for him this Sunday, noting that WWE won't even add him to their Alumni roster. You can see his tweet below:

For those of you that still ask every year if I'm going to be in the Royal Rumble. I'll put it to you like this. https://t.co/fyH5ocjoCf still won't put me on their alumni page. I hope this clears things up for you???? — carlito (@Bodyguylito) January 22, 2019

- Below is a promo for The Miz and Shane McMahon vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar at Sunday's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view. As noted, tonight's SmackDown will feature Cesaro vs. The Miz in singles action.