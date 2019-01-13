Former WWE Star Says AJ Lee Was "Difficult To Work With Sometimes"

Ariane Andrew aka former WWE Superstar, Cameron, was on Ring the Belle to run down her top five moments in WWE. The video looked at her feud with the Bella Twins, her first championship match with AJ Lee, and how it was working with Lee. Here are some of the highlights:

WrestleMania XXIX feud with the returning The Bella Twins:

"That was when we actually started getting inside the ring. Oh, 'fish' wasn't ready quite yet to get those feet wet. You know fake it till you make it and it's either sink or swim in WWE. Actually working with the [Bella Twins] was like super cool. What kind of made it hard though is that you know backstage, they kind of wanted us to be like twins and it's like you know Naomi and I are both very different people. I think it was also awesome because since we were a duo, having the twins come back it was like the perfect match to get us going and getting us in the ring since they've been around for a while before they left."

First championship match with AJ Lee:

"It was very nerve-wracking. I feel like I had a lot to live up to for the simple fact it was supposed to be Naomi, but with her being hurt it's like I took her spot, which it gave me an opportunity but it was definitely nerve-wracking. It's like wow, I'm being put in a position where you have to shine."

What it was like working with AJ Lee:

"I plead the fifth, just gonna leave it at that. We're just gonna have a moment of silence because wrestling fans are gonna hate me out there. You know she did make a huge impact in the division, but what I will say I respect her and her work ethic and what she's doing now with her books and stuff. For someone who was new, I wish I could have had someone who was a little bit more guiding and not just kind of like leave me out with the wolves. That was what it was kind of like with dealing with her, major tough love. I don't want to throw her under the bus or anything, it's just was me being so new I would have expected someone to not show up at the ring five minutes before doors are about to open.

"You know what I mean, especially when there's a match this big, they didn't even know if the match was gonna even happen. I must spill some tea here because she said she was sick. Her stomach was hurting, but then she told me to do my move where I dropped the leg on her stomach. So I was like, 'Girl, I'm [confused]?' I have to do my signature move, but if your stomach is messed up and your ovaries, why would you want me to drop my leg on yours? I spilled a little tea there, but again wrestling community, IWC, I have love for the girl! I respected how far and the impact she did make on the division. It's just you know some people just can be a little difficult to work with sometimes."

Towards the end of the video, she also hinted at a possible return to WWE in the near future. You can watch the whole interview above.

