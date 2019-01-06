Former WWE Star Says They're Retiring From The Ring In 2019

Lisa Marie Varon, probably best known for her character, Victoria in WWE, has announced via social media that 2019 is her last year competing in a wrestling ring.

Varon is an accomplished performer in numerous promotions around the globe. She won her first WWE Women's Championship in November 2002 at WWE Survivor Series and would carry it twice in her WWE career, she's a five-time TNA / Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion, and she even had a reign as the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions with Brooke Tessmacher.

She also won the honor of being the 2004 Pro Wrestling Illustrated's Woman of the Year.

See Also Chyna's Mother Says WWE Owes Chyna A Hall Of Fame Induction

On social media, Varon wrote, "Hey Gang! Year 2019 will be my last year wrestling in the Squared Circle. An exciting new adventure is to come." You can read her full retirement messages below: